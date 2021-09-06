Fractal 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $654,800.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $654,800.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.02 or 0.00154206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.00208911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.41 or 0.07416132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,899.26 or 1.00013083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.73 or 0.00955303 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

