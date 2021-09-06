Frax (FRAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $314.98 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $314.98 million and $5.22 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00064587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00148723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00201622 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.33 or 0.07508449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,550.94 or 1.00137909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.15 or 0.00943528 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 314,765,089 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

