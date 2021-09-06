Friendz (FDZ) Achieves Market Cap of $437,002.58

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Friendz has a market cap of $437,002.58 and $136,108.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00066194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00139293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00046712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.82 or 0.00775209 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

