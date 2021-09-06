Frontier (FRONT) Hits Market Capitalization of $74.57 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $74.57 million and $52.55 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00003087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00065176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00017385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00144357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00047187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00770230 BTC.

Frontier Profile

FRONT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

