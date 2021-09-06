Full18 Capital LLC Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Upstart in the second quarter worth about $998,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Upstart by 360.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.29. 4,565,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,571. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $254.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.46.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 396,822 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $79,213,607.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock worth $377,198,325. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.30.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

