FUNToken (FUN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.85 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $319.74 million and approximately $28.85 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00068532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00142170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.99 or 0.00792002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00047165 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,899,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

