Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Shares Up 6.1%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 274,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 380,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $91.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

