Fusible (FUSII) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000956 BTC on major exchanges. Fusible has a market cap of $205,640.19 and approximately $3.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00066877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00161075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.47 or 0.00221006 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.41 or 0.07669393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,891.07 or 1.00184258 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.32 or 0.00977534 BTC.

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

