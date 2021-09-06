Fusion (FSN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.29 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $47.29 million and $7.04 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,305.76 or 0.99297579 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,554,321 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.