FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – B. Riley upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%.

METC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $432.71 million, a P/E ratio of 89.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 35.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

