FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $10.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $11.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.87 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $81.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.09. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $83.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

