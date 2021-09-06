FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $432.71 million, a P/E ratio of 89.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 35.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

