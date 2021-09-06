FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

KGC stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 0.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 22.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

