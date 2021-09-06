FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

SMT stock opened at C$2.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. The firm has a market cap of C$437.91 million and a PE ratio of 9.71. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.84 and a 1-year high of C$4.92.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

