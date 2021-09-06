FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Reduced by Analyst

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.36.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

