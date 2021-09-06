FY2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Decreased by Analyst

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

TCBI stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,350,000 after buying an additional 242,383 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,017,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,763,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

