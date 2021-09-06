FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price target (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.83.

KL opened at C$52.77 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$72.52. The company has a market cap of C$14.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.27.

In other news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$49.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,455,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,337,420.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

