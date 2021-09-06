FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $6.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.24.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NGT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Newmont to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.96.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$74.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.29. The stock has a market cap of C$59.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.66. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$68.76 and a 1 year high of C$90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.77 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.682 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.