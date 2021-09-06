FY2022 EPS Estimates for BHP Group Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BHP Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $7.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $59.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $453,021,000 after buying an additional 442,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $116,346,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after acquiring an additional 718,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

