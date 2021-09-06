FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Raised by Analyst

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLAY. Truist raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

PLAY opened at $36.42 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,108,000 after acquiring an additional 365,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after acquiring an additional 299,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,376,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47,296 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $311,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,364.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

