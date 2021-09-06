FY2022 EPS Estimates for Veru Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veru in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.87). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veru’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VERU. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.76 million, a P/E ratio of -988.01 and a beta of 0.60. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Veru by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Veru by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

