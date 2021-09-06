FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.98.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

DY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NYSE:DY opened at $70.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.