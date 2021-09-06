FY2023 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Lifted by B. Riley

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.38. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GIII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.96%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.