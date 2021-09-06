FY2023 EPS Estimates for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Cut by Analyst

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Match Group in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.18. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $148.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.37. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

