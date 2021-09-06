FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pernod Ricard SA Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pernod Ricard in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.71.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $43.56 on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

