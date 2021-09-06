G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GIII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of GIII opened at $32.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

