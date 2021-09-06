Gala Price Reaches $0.0240 on Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $167.68 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00068381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00016658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00145316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00047932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.42 or 0.00789807 BTC.

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

