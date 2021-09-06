GAMB 24-Hour Volume Tops $366,210.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. GAMB has a total market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $366,210.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GAMB

GMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

