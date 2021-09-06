GameCredits (GAME) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $147,768.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $26.13 million and approximately $147,768.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.17 or 0.00413827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,647,973 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

