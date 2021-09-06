Gameswap Price Tops $0.71 on Major Exchanges (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $38,614.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00065257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00017296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00142504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00771659 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.