Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition (NASDAQ:GHAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.