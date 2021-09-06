GamyFi Platform 24-Hour Volume Reaches $639,383.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $639,383.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00003316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00066426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00152782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00207284 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.23 or 0.07403727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,964.69 or 0.99794962 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.38 or 0.00955196 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

