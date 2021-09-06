Gas One Day Volume Reaches $46.61 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $12.03 or 0.00022912 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $121.84 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00065380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00154329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.90 or 0.00203608 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.92 or 0.07336768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,400.67 or 0.99807821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.67 or 0.00947908 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.