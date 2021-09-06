Gatechain Token Price Tops $0.58 (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Gatechain Token

Gatechain Token (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

