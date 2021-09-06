Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.36. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,166.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNK. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 921,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,609,370 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.15. 354,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $20.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

