General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,242,000 after purchasing an additional 188,446 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 32.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 55.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 55.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $202.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.28.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.