General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 78,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,743. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

