Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 2,663.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Genesis Energy worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Genesis Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Grant E. Sims bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,913 shares in the company, valued at $25,164,410.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $834,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,160 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GEL opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.82) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -38.96%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

