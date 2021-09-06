Genesis Shards (GS) Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $53,340.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00148577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00204268 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.75 or 0.07517320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,677.22 or 1.00181369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.88 or 0.00946863 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars.

