Genesis Vision (GVT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $763,819.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $21.02 million and approximately $763,819.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.75 or 0.00009148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00068532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00142170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.99 or 0.00792002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00047165 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

GVT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

