Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Gentex posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. Gentex’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Gentex by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Gentex by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Gentex by 44.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.