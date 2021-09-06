GeoDB Hits One Day Volume of $28,747.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. GeoDB has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $28,747.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00138960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00777046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00046458 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,036,854 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

