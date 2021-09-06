German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of German American Bancorp worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $37.50 on Monday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $995.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

