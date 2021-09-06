Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,293 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.18% of Getty Realty worth $30,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTY. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of GTY opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

