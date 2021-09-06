Ghost Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and approximately $345,199.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ghost has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00138960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00777046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

