Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $18.35 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.