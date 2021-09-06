Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

Several research analysts have commented on GVDNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a $96.89 price objective on Givaudan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Givaudan alerts:

GVDNY traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $99.96. 16,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,526. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $102.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.08 and its 200-day moving average is $88.80.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.