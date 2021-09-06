Global Rental Token (GRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $555,573.82

Global Rental Token (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 98.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Global Rental Token has a market cap of $555,573.82 and approximately $66.00 worth of Global Rental Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Rental Token has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One Global Rental Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00066095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00015823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00136954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00807525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Global Rental Token Coin Profile

GRT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Global Rental Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Global Rental Token’s official website is globalrentaltoken.com . Global Rental Token’s official message board is medium.com/@globalrentaltoken . Global Rental Token’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

