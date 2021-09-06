Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.04. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.