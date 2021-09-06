Gnosis (GNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $469.82 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $469.82 million and $5.10 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $312.26 or 0.00595020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

